|
|
Roderick "Todd" Shininger
Willard - Roderick "Todd" Shininger, 92, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home. He was born on May 9, 1927 in Sherwood, Ohio to the late Frederick L. and Olive (Bates) Shininger. He was a Army Veteran during WW II serving in Japan from 1944 to 1947 in the U.S. Army Air Forces Weather Service. Although born in Sherwood, Ohio, Todd moved to Willard in 1949 in pursuit of his career at the B&O Railroad where he fell in love not only with his future wife Perma Wenner, but also the town of Willard. While at the B&O Railroad (CSX) from 1941 thru 1990, he was a loyal member of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalman. His public service lasted for over 40 years in Willard beginning with City Council in 1976-2004, Mayor of Willard from 1997-2017. In this time, he was also a member of many organizations including; Zoning Board of Appeals in 1975, Executive Director of Willard Chamber of Commerce from 1989-2008; Willard Diversity Council; Hispanic Task Force of Norwalk, WIA Policy Board, City Tree Commission, Board Member of Willard Mercy Hospital, Huron County Economic Development Council, Willard Historical Society, United Way Fund, and an esteemed member of the ROMEOS and The Outstanding Senior Citizen from Huron County Commissioners in 2007. He was a dedicated member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Willard. Even at the age of 92, Todd enjoyed tooling around Willard in his 1968 MGB convertible, which he restored many years ago. Along with his wife Perma, they maintained beautiful gardens that were the envy of many. He also enjoyed woodworking, making walking canes, bird houses, special projects for friends and family and most of all, spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be remembered by his story-telling, sense of humor and loyalty to his family and the City of Willard.
He is survived by his two sons, Mark (Vivienne) Shininger of Dayton and Matthew (Paula) Shininger of Willard; daughter, Marcia (John) DiSilvestro of Tarboro, NC; ten grandchildren, Lisa Shininger of Dayton, Julie Shininger of Dayton, Abby (John) Pigg of Tarboro, NC, Adam (Jen) Kipp of Arnold, MD, Dr. Alexis DiSilvestro & Dr. Jonas Wilson-Leedy of Roanoke, VA, Aric Kipp of Tarboro, NC, Nick Machiusi & Sean Boulter of Cleveland, Stephanie (Craig) Riley of Marysville, Lukas Shininger & Ashley Beamer of Columbus and Lindsey Buckingham of Willard; great grandchildren, Leah Kipp, Adalyn Kipp, Harker Pigg, Carter Pigg, Elise Wilson-Leedy, Avery Wilson-Leedy, Linus Wilson-Leedy, Isaias Wilson-Leedy, Ruby Wilson-Leedy, Paiten Riley and Parker Riley; sister, Phyllis Murphy of Defiance; several nieces and nephews and special friend, Christopher Bellman.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Perma J. Shininger; a son, Michael Shininger; great granddaughter, Averi Faith Riley, nephew Douglas Snook and 11 siblings.
Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Willard with Fr. George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Willard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Willard Food Bank or the Willard Clock Tower Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
"PROUD TO CALL WILLARD HOME"
Published in the News Journal on June 18, 2019