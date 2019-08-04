|
|
Rodney "Rod" Reid
Mansfield - Rodney "Rod" Reid, 84, passed away Monday evening, July 29, 2019. Rod was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1935, which explains his lifelong love of sweets. Rod lived much of his life on Diamond Street in Mansfield, and like his parents before him, valued the Democratic Party and it's emphasis on protecting the working class. Rod was an Army veteran and, in 1964, joined the Iron Workers Local 550. This experience in the steel industry reinforced his commitment to the working men and women of Ohio.
Rod's personal and political life merged after he met and married Lydia Reid in 1979. Rod proved to be a vital part of Lydia's successful campaign for May in 1993. Lydia went on to be one of the most beloved and hardworking mayors Mansfield has ever known. Lydia held this office for the next fourteen and one half years (ended only by term limits). Through Rod's commitment to Lydia and so many other candidates, he steadily emerged as one of Richland County's most influential political leaders. Rod was willing to the hard, yet seldom praised, work.
Rod Reid could be found holding court at the local Democratic Party Headquarters almost every morning since it's inception in 2003. Rod was instrumental in the construction and operation of the headquarter which was named after his great friend, Ken McCartney. Rod worked diligently behind the scenes to enable others to achieve success. The reasons for his humble, yet hard-working, approach can be attributed to how important local politics and the City of Mansfield were to Rod. Prior to his passing, when asked about what motivated him to work in local politics, he said "I just wanted to help the city I live in". Furthermore, he admired Tip O'Neil's approach to politics. Like O'Neil, Rod believed that all politics are local. The desire to serve his city and belief in the value of local politics were instrumental in how Rod Reid approached politics and life. The Mansfield Gazebo in Central Park would not be there without Rod's commitment and hard work. Rod also devoted time to the Richland Academy.
His career in iron working included such landmarks as the Richland County Courthouse, GM Plant, and Richland Mall. Rod retired from the iron workers after 25 years and spent the next 7 years as Superintendent of the ODOT Richland County Garage which received the District Garage of the Year award three times, and Garage of the Year for the entire State of Ohio once. In addition, Rod served as a Precinct Committeeman for multiple terms. Wherever Rod was needed, he did his best to meet that need, whether for a family member, friend or politician.
Rod's personal life, like his political life, was filled with loyalty, hard work and a love for the Cleveland Indians. Rod frequently contributed to local non-profit organizations which helped enrich our community. Also, few people knew of Rod's love for animals. For seventeen years he took care of his beloved dog, Mr. Chips, frequently bringing him spaghetti meals after dining out with Lydia. Most recently, Rod was know to spoil their cat, Libby. You can tell the character of a person by the way they treat animals. Judging Rod by this standard reveals that behind his tough and hardened demeanor was a gentle and loving man. Anyone that truly knew Rod understood this all too well. His loyalty was unwavering and his love was unconditional.
Rod Reid was one of the most influential figures in Richland County politics over his lifetime. Yet he constantly avoided drawing attention to himself and his accomplishments. Rod Reid will always be remembered for how much he has enriched Mansfield and Richland County, doing it his way, straight forward and hard charging!
Rod is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lydia; sister, Linda (Robert) Rivers of Mansfield; nieces, Jennifer Allison of SC and Lisa (Charley) Keener of Mansfield; great-niece, Lauren Keener of Mansfield; nephew, William (Caroline) Rivers of Mansfield; great-nephews, Wyatt and Jerimiah Rivers of Mansfield; beloved step sons, Carl "Butch" (Karen) Chelski of Mansfield and Timothy (Marilou) Hasenzahl of Niceville, FL; step grandchildren, Vanessa and Cassidy Hasenzahl; great-granddaughter, Kaylee; brother-in-law, Al (Valerie) Perry of Spring Lake, MI; nephews, Roman and Eva Perry; and niece, Amber (Chris) Douma and their children, Kaden, Emerson and Perry of Grand Rapids, MI. Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Gertrude Reid; two brothers, Dennis Reid and Larry (Beverly) Reid; and step son, Mark Hasenzahl.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond St., Mansfield. A funeral service at the funeral home will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday with Pastor Matthew Pond officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail at the graveside in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Catholic School Scholarship Fund or the S.T.O.P. Shelter.
Lydia would like to thank Mansfield Memorial Homes and Southern Care Hospice staffs for their compassionate care of Rod.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019