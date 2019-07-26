|
Rodolfo Flores
Mansfield - Rodolfo P. "Rudy" Flores, 82, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Rudy was born on July 27, 1936, in Mexico, to Fedencio and Francessa Flores. After graduating from Mansfield Senior High School, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during peace time. He later worked at and retired from AK Steel.
Rudy was a member of the RC Board of Mental Health and Recovery Services from July, 1999 to June, 2007, and president of the board from July, 2005 to June, 2006. He received a plaque for his service along with a presentation on April 4, 2012, for "Friend of Public Health Day" with RC Public Health Department. Rudy volunteered as translator for the courts and police department, and went to meetings as an advocate for prisoners.
Rudy was an active member in the community and loved to attend local events, weddings, and birthday parties, visiting with friends and family. A caring and compassionate man, he often visited loved ones in the hospital and nursing homes. Rudy faithfully called his loved ones, remembered birthdays, anniversaries and just to say hello.
Rudy married his honey, Elma E. (Fitzpatrick) Flores on June 1, 1984, and she survives. Also surviving are his sister, Rose (Joe) Jacinto; step-children he loved as his own, Debbie (Curby) Key, Charles (Jean) Pennington, Danny Pennington, and Keith Pennington; grandchildren, Charles (Amanda) Pennington, Michael Pennington, Keith Pennington II, Amber Pennington, Jasmine Pennington, and Danielle (Will Estep) Pennington; and many loved great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Rudy was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Eduardo Garcia, Armida Dormane, Roberto Flores, and Irma Cabarga.
Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Memorial services will follow at 1:00 p.m. R.C. Joint Veterans Burial Detail will be performing Military Services.
Published in the News Journal on July 26, 2019