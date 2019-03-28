Services
Lindsey Kocher Funeral Services
323 Myrtle Ave
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 935-1158
For more information about
Roger Moll
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willard Christian Reformed Church
4180 St. Rt. 103 South
Willard, OH
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Willard Christian Reformed Church
4180 St. Rt. 103 South
Willard, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Willard Christian Reformed Church
4180 St. Rt. 103 South
Willard, OH
Roger A. Moll


Roger A. Moll Obituary
Willard - Roger A. Moll (88) of Willard went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home. His comfort in life and death is that he belonged to his faithful Savior, Jesus Christ. Roger was born May 22, 1930 in Celeryville to the late Nicholas and Jennie (Buurma) Moll.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Willard Christian Reformed Church, 4180 St. Rt. 103 South, Willard with Pastors Bruce Vaandrager and Jonathan Elgersma officiating. Friends may call Friday March 29, 2019 from 4-8 PM and Saturday from 10-11 AM at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Willard Christian Reformed Church building fund, Celeryville Christian School or Kiwanis International through the Lindsey Kocher Funeral Service, 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard, 44890. Online condolences may be made at www.lindseykocherfh.com.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
