Roger A. Moll
Willard - Roger A. Moll (88) of Willard went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home. His comfort in life and death is that he belonged to his faithful Savior, Jesus Christ. Roger was born May 22, 1930 in Celeryville to the late Nicholas and Jennie (Buurma) Moll.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Willard Christian Reformed Church building fund, Celeryville Christian School or Kiwanis International.
