Roger Charles Metcalf
Mansfield - Roger Charles Metcalf, 92, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, after a short illness.
He was born October 17, 1928 in Ashland, Ohio to Harley and Artie Mae Metcalf.
After graduating high school, he served with the National Guard. He retired from Borden Dairy after over 30 years of service and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church for more than 70 years.
He is survived by his daughters, Jeannette Metcalf, Marjorie (Wayne) Whitehead, and Susan (Leroy) Kiner; grandchildren, Thomas (Shannon Chang) Schrack, Jr., Michele (Ed) Newmeyer, Lisa (Viroj Padyandorn) Kiner, Jon Kiner; great-grandchild, Sarah Schrack; brother, Raymond Metcalf; sister, Betty Ellison; and his companion of 10 years Paige Waeiss.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Margaret in 2008; his parents; and several siblings.
Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no services.
