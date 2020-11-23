1/1
Roger Charles Metcalf
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Charles Metcalf

Mansfield - Roger Charles Metcalf, 92, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, after a short illness.

He was born October 17, 1928 in Ashland, Ohio to Harley and Artie Mae Metcalf.

After graduating high school, he served with the National Guard. He retired from Borden Dairy after over 30 years of service and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church for more than 70 years.

He is survived by his daughters, Jeannette Metcalf, Marjorie (Wayne) Whitehead, and Susan (Leroy) Kiner; grandchildren, Thomas (Shannon Chang) Schrack, Jr., Michele (Ed) Newmeyer, Lisa (Viroj Padyandorn) Kiner, Jon Kiner; great-grandchild, Sarah Schrack; brother, Raymond Metcalf; sister, Betty Ellison; and his companion of 10 years Paige Waeiss.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Margaret in 2008; his parents; and several siblings.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no services.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Home of Mansfield is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved