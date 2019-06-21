Services
Mansfield - Roger "Reggie" D. Wise, 80, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday evening, June 19, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family and special friends. He was born June 5, 1939, in Wakarusa, Indiana, to the late Harley and Gladys (Hartman) Wise.

He settled in Mansfield, Ohio, and was the owner and operator of Quality Wise Dental Lab for 40 plus years, retiring in 2003. After his retirement, he wintered in Marco Island, Florida, for six months of the year. Reggie loved fishing and was a pitcher for his senior softball team in Marco Island. He was an avid mushroom hunter and loved people. He never met a stranger in his life.

Reggie is survived by his wife of 45 years, Yvonne Christoff Wise; children, Greig Wise, Holly (Joe) Wallace and Shawn (Jill) Flegm; and four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Wise, Gabe Wise, Nicolas Flegm and Sydney Flegm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Richard Wise.

A private celebration of life will be observed by the family. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.

Published in the News Journal on June 21, 2019
