|
|
Roger Dale Cook
Shelby, Ohio - Roger Dale Cook, age 86, of Shelby, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at his home.
Roger was born December 23, 1932 in Mansfield, Ohio, the son of the late Paul Leroy and Catherine Mae (Bradrick) Cook. He was a 1950 graduate of Union High School and was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1953-1955. For Roger, his first love and job was farming. He was passionate about it and especially loved raising his Haflinger horses. In addition to farming, Roger also worked at Ohio Brass Company which became Mansfield Ferrous Casting from where he retired.
Roger's personality was welcoming, and he was one to never meet a stranger. His distinct voice always allowed for his presence to be known. In retirement, Roger thoroughly enjoyed providing transportation to his friends in the Mennonite and Amish communities.
Roger is survived by 4 children: Debra "Cookie" Roberts of Mansfield, Carol Diane (Jeff) Roza of Ontario, Catherine (Bob) Schaffer of Shelby, and Michael (Karen) Cook of Shelby; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 1 great great granddaughter; and 2 sisters: Mona Gaff of North Carolina and Loeta (Eddy) Pfau of Florida. In addition to his parents, Roger's wife of 55 years, Margie L. (Smith) Cook, preceded him in death on March 11, 2008 along with a grandson, Paul Michael Roberts, and a brother: Paul Eugene "Gene" Cook.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow at 7 pm. Pastor Ron Puff, Pastor of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church where Roger was a lifelong member, will officiate the services with military honors being provided by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Private family burial will be in Ganges Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and left in care of the funeral home.
To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019