Roger Gayheart
Shiloh - Roger Franklin Gayheart, age 80, of Shiloh, OH died Tuesday November 26, 2019 at University Hospital of Cleveland surrounded by family. He was welcomed into the arms of his savior, Jesus, reunited with deceased loved ones. He has found peace everlasting, joy unspeakable, and a transformed body full of glory.
Born January 23, 1939 in Hueysville, KY to Johnny and Gladys (Cooley) Gayheart, he was a resident of Willard, Shelby and Shiloh, OH. Roger was a family man. They were his prized possession! He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, planting flowers and vegetable gardens, landscaping, mowing his yard, driving his classic car, visiting family and friends, reunions, attending grandchildren's/great grandchildren's sporty activities, dance recitals, and giving rides on his golf cart.
Roger and his beloved wife, Mary Linda Gayheart, traveled extensively throughout the United States. They made perfect traveling companions for 20 beautiful years.
Retired from General Motors, Stamping Division in Ontario, OH for 30 years of service. He was a former member of the Shelman Model A Club and was an UAW Steward/Trustee at General Motors.
He also served in the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis in Germany. He loved his country and was very proud to be American in the "Land of the Free".
Adored and cherished by surviving wife, Mary Linda Gayheart; eight children, Janna Norris (Mark Ballou) of Bellville, OH, Linnea (Jeff) Gold of Newark, OH , Erika (Steve) Risser of Lexington, OH, Tracey (Andrew) Swartz of Findlay, OH, Michelle (Emmett Williams) Blanton of Findlay, OH, Tina Bowersock of Carey, OH, Jason (Crystal) Bowersock of Tuscon, AZ, and Jamie (Aimee) Bowersock of Charleston, IL; eighteen grandchildren, Katie and Emily Gold, Andrew and Robert Scott Norris, Lauren and Liam Risser, Christopher and Justin Blanton, Kyla DeAmicis, Chelsie Swartz, Kyle Swartz, Anthony Miller, Alyvia Piddock, Haley Davis, Kaiden, Allyeena, Jaiden, and Mayson Bowersock; 14 great grandchildren; siblings Georgia (Ken) Barnett of Port Clinton and Lowell (Pat) Gayheart of Shelby; sisters in law Blonda Gayheart, Evelyn Gayheart, Blanche Gayheart; various nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Vaughn Gayheart, Ed Gayheart and Forest Gayheart; sisters, Buncie (Paul) Burdge, Harriette (Charles) Saunders and Jackie (Harley) Hoover; one grandson Nicholas Bowersock.
Funeral services will he held at 1:00 PM on Monday December 2, 2019 at Taylortown Community Church in Shelby officiated by Pastor Doug Tackett followed by interment at Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call the Church on Monday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Taylortown Community Church 2656 Taylortown Rd. Shelby, Ohio 44875 and Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad P.O 431, Mansfield Oh, 44901
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019