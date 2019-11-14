|
|
Roger L. Keller
Roger L. Keller, 81, lifelong resident of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at First and Main of Lewis Center in Lewis Center, Ohio. He was born on March 29, 1938, in Willard, to the late Lewis C. and Ethel L. (Coder) Keller
Roger was a 1956 graduate of Willard High School and retired from the former RR Donnelley as a machinist. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed traveling, woodworking, and was a car enthusiast. With his interest in firearms, he was al a lifetime member of the NRA.
He is survived by his children, Michael Keller, Roger Keller and Faye (Aaron) Smith; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and fiancé, Nancy Skeans.
In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Keller; daughter, Nancy Westbrook; daughter-in-law, Julie Keller; and his former wife, Faye Keller.
Family and friends may visit at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Funeral services will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church in Willard, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11:00 am, with Pastor Janet Wittenymyer officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019