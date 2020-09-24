1/
Roger L. Stillion
Roger L. Stillion

Lexington - Roger L. Stillion passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in his home. He was 90.

Roger was born March 16, 1930 in Antrim, Ohio to the late Elmer E. and Jessie M. (Markey) Stillion, and was graduated from Old Washington High School and attended Mansfield Business College.

A U.S. Army veteran, Roger served in Germany during Korea and was honorably discharged in 1953.

He worked for the U.S. Post Office in Lexington for over 25 years and served as Post Master.

Roger attended Lexington Presbyterian Church and was a member of Masonic Lodge #376, Bellville, Lexington VFW #5101, American Legion Post #535 in Bellville.

Roger was a hard worker, he walked to work the morning of the blizzard of '78 to open the post office, from which the police had to take him home! He loved gardening, watching and feeding his birds, and working outdoors. Roger's lawn never saw a single weed. He also enjoyed time spent playing cards with his friends at the church and visiting with friends he made around town like the laundry mat or library.

He is survived by his best friend Lew Ryan of Lexington, step daughter Laura and Jim Barr, many step grand and step great grandchildren; cherished friends Katy & Paul Wehinger of Lexington, and numerous friends from the Lexington Community.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his wife Constance "Ann" Stillion, brothers Paul and Chester Stillion, and a sister Helen Carpenter.

Friends may call Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 10-11 am in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will follow at 11am. Masonic services will take place at the start of the service, and Pastor Jim Randas will speak. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.

Donations in honor of Roger may be made to Lexington Presbyterian Church or the Lexington Branch of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library.

The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.






Published in News Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
