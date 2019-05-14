Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Calling hours
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Mansfield - Roger M. Zeigler, 68, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born April 7, 1951 in Mansfield, he was the son of Everett and Henrietta (Duncan) Zeigler.

Roger graduated from Malabar High School and attended The Ohio State University. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church and was previously employed by Precise Services where he enjoyed chatting with the travelers while maintaining Ohio rest areas. Roger was an avid reader and family historian with his amazing recall of facts and dates. He will be most remembered for his positive attitude and loving heart and will be missed tremendously.

He is survived by his sisters, Sharon (Dan) Farrell and Angela Zeigler (Andy Basista); his nephews, Brad (Becki) Farrell and Brent (Brandi) Farrell; his great nieces and nephews, J.D., Crew, Faith and Layla; and his cousins and uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 12:00 -1:00 p.m., at the funeral home on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 14, 2019
