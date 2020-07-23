Roger Reuer
Mansfield - Roger Dale REUER, 88, transitioned this life on Monday evening, July 20, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.
Mr. Reuer was born in Ashland, on April 4, 1932 to the late Walter and Nevada G. (Shank) Reuer. Roger served in the US Army with the 89th Tank Battalion during the Korean War. Upon returning home from the service Roger settled in Mansfield. He retired from CPC/General Motors Plant in 1995 after 31 years. After retirement, he remained active by working part time as a driver for the Norfolk and Western Railroad. From 1961-1976 Roger successfully raced both stock cars and late model cars competitively and enjoyed watching racing on TV. Roger was a member of the Southside Church of Christ and was a counselor to participants of the Richland County Common Pleas Substance Abuse Drug Court Program.
Roger is survived by his wife of 48 years: Dorothy (Taylor) Reuer; 4 children:, Charles Reuer, Sr., Gary (LaShawn) Reuer, Cynthia (Dannie) Lloyd, and Fitzgerald Brown, Mansfield; 2 step-daughters: Cathy (LaMonte) Davison, Mansfield, and Tammy (Ralph) de Chabert, Louisville, Kentucky; 18 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents Roger was preceded in death by 4 siblings Marjorie, Clifford, and twin brothers Jack and Eugene Reuer, as well as a step-daughter Sonya Taylor-Wren.
Private services will be held on Monday, at 11:00 AM in the Ruth Anna Lee Williams Memorial Chapel of Williams Funeral Services with Brother James Bond officiating. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery with graveside military honors performed by the Richland County Veteran's Burial Detail.
