1/1
Roger Reuer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Reuer

Mansfield - Roger Dale REUER, 88, transitioned this life on Monday evening, July 20, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.

Mr. Reuer was born in Ashland, on April 4, 1932 to the late Walter and Nevada G. (Shank) Reuer. Roger served in the US Army with the 89th Tank Battalion during the Korean War. Upon returning home from the service Roger settled in Mansfield. He retired from CPC/General Motors Plant in 1995 after 31 years. After retirement, he remained active by working part time as a driver for the Norfolk and Western Railroad. From 1961-1976 Roger successfully raced both stock cars and late model cars competitively and enjoyed watching racing on TV. Roger was a member of the Southside Church of Christ and was a counselor to participants of the Richland County Common Pleas Substance Abuse Drug Court Program.

Roger is survived by his wife of 48 years: Dorothy (Taylor) Reuer; 4 children:, Charles Reuer, Sr., Gary (LaShawn) Reuer, Cynthia (Dannie) Lloyd, and Fitzgerald Brown, Mansfield; 2 step-daughters: Cathy (LaMonte) Davison, Mansfield, and Tammy (Ralph) de Chabert, Louisville, Kentucky; 18 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents Roger was preceded in death by 4 siblings Marjorie, Clifford, and twin brothers Jack and Eugene Reuer, as well as a step-daughter Sonya Taylor-Wren.

Private services will be held on Monday, at 11:00 AM in the Ruth Anna Lee Williams Memorial Chapel of Williams Funeral Services with Brother James Bond officiating. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery with graveside military honors performed by the Richland County Veteran's Burial Detail.

Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservcies.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
We like to send our condolences to all of the Family, we love you all Forever, From the Davis family.
Tony DAVIS
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved