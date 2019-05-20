Roger Smith



Lexington - Passionate is the best word to describe Roger Smith. He was passionate about his faith, his hobbies, his politics, and everything he did. Roger was loved by his family, had countless friends, and will be dearly missed.



Roger Frederick Smith, age 80, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 in his Lexington home surrounded by family.



He was born June 20, 1938 in Willard to parents Carl F. & Johnna R. (Stickney) Smith. He graduated from Attica Local Schools with the class of 1957 and proudly served his country as a member of the Air Force. A beautiful young lady named Shirley Maxwell caught his eye and the high school sweethearts married on December 28, 1958.



Roger worked as a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service for over 26 years until retiring and was very well-liked on his mail route. He was a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church in Lexington and of the Gold Wing Road Riders Motorcycle Club. Roger was also a member of Southside Christian Church, Shelby Blue Lodge 350 Chapter Shelby 178, AMVETS Post #26, and American Legion Post #535 of Bellville.



In spare time, Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, and keeping his yard pristine. Another of Roger's passions was travel. He and Shirley visited all fifty states—and motorcycled in all of them except Alaska—they even tried skydiving! He had also travelled to all seven continents. His favorite destination was Antarctica where he walked over the Shackleton Mountain Range and kayaked with seals.



Above all, Roger was passionate about his family and though he adored his kids and grandkids, it was the great-grandkids who really stole his heart.



He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Shirley Smith of Lexington; his son Christopher (Laurel) Smith of Pataskala; daughter Deborah (Keith) Markley of Mansfield; grandchildren Sarah (Kyle) Burns, Tiffany (Michael) Reed, Ryan Markley, and Adam (Courtney) Markley; great-grandchildren Kate, Kora, Taylor, Kamden, and Austin; a sister-in-law Patricia Schoephoerster; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his sister Sandra Snyder.



His family will receive friends 5-7pm Tuesday, May 21, 2019 with a Masonic Service beginning at 7pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where his funeral service will be held 11am Wednesday. Pastor Paul Lintern will officiate and burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park near Lexington with military honors performed by American Legion Post #535 of Bellville. Contributions in his memory may be made to OhioHealth Hospice or Southside Christian Church or American Legion Post #535 and sent in care of the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904).



Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Roger's family and encourage you to share a memory with them—and watch his tribute video—at SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on May 20, 2019