Roger W. Call
Mansfield - Roger W. Call, 78, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday evening, August 29, 2019, at his home. He was born March 19, 1941, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late Charles and Viola (Lyon) Call.
He retired from General Motors and was a very hard worker. Roger loved his family unconditionally and was a very generous and caring man. His quiet nature matched his compassionate gentlemanly demeanor perfectly. In his younger years, he was quite the gardener and now enjoyed watching NASCAR with his family. Roger was a member of Mansfield Baptist Temple and had many friends he considered family there as well.
Roger is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Grim of Mansfield; a granddaughter, Alyssa Grim of Mansfield; a great-granddaughter he was eagerly anticipating meeting; and two brothers, Charles Wayne (Rose) Call of Waverly and Mark Call of Mansfield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra Groh Call; and sister, Irene Oppy.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Robert Kurtz will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest with his wife in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Mansfield Baptist Temple or Temple Christian School.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019