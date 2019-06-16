Services
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wappner Cremation Center
1327 Ashland Road
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Wappner Cremation Center
1327 Ashland Road
Roger W. Casler


1944 - 2019
Roger W. Casler Obituary
Roger W. Casler

Mansfield - Roger W. Casler, 75, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born May 5, 1944, and was the son of Charles and Wuanita Casler.

Roger was a 1962 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. He was employed at Mansfield Tire until he started his career in law enforcement for Mansfield City Auxiliary Police Department. He was shot in the line of duty as a patrolman and the bullet still remains in his arm today. He later retired from the Richland County Sheriff Department. Roger could always be counted on for a good laugh and had a little ornery side. He loved to golf, camp and travel. Roger had been a member of the free and accepted masons.

Roger is survived by his daughter, Linda (Darrin) Carver; grandsons, Michael (Samantha) Shock and David (Sherri) Carver; granddaughter, Jessica (Bryan) Damron; one great-grandson on the way, Carson Carver; the mother of his daughter, Betty Rinka; his ex-wife, Cheryl Casler; and his significant other, Barb Webb. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may gather at the Wappner Cremation Center, 1327 Ashland Road, on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Pastor Matthew Pond will officiate the memorial service following at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the National or a .
Published in the News Journal on June 16, 2019
