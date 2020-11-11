Roger W. Heins
Mansfield - Roger W. Heins, 74, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born in Ashland, Ohio on May 30, 1946, to the late William Heins and Anna Marie (Pasheilich) Brown.
Roger was a 1964 graduate of Mansfield Malabar High School. He worked for Mansfield Structural and was involved in many big projects doing structural drafting. Roger never met a stranger and would always greet people with a warm welcome and his knowledge base was such that he could discuss any topic with anyone. He had a great sense of humor and was very intelligent and extremely creative. He was very handy with tools and was an exceptional welder. An entrepreneur at heart, Roger owned a gun shop and video shop and many other ventures. He loved going to flea markets and spending time with his family. Roger was fascinated with history and enjoyed discussing historical events that took place in Mansfield and all throughout Richland County. He was a member of Fraternal Organization of Eagles, Sons of Italy, a local gun club and the NRA. He was strong in his Christian faith and witnessed to many people.
Roger is survived by his wife, Gloria Heins; daughter, Linda Ann Heins; and brother, David Brown.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandfather, Peter (Barbara) Pasheilich; sister, Barbara Cantor; and brother, David Heins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, Mansfield. A service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 14, 2020, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Dillon Collins officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help aide in funeral expenses.
