Roland Lee Maurer
Mansfield - Roland Lee Maurer, 71, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.
Roland was born in Mansfield 23 minutes after his twin brother, Richard, on May 23, 1948 to John and Della (Cairns) Maurer. He graduated from Crestview High School in 1966 as 8th in the state for business and had served as shop president. Roland served his country in the U.S. Army from August 8, 1966 to April 5, 1969, during Viet Nam, having served a total of 19 months, 2 days, and 2 hrs. Following his military service, he worked at Mansfield Structural, Castle Rock Entertainment/Warner Brothers Entertainment "Shawshank Redemption", Preston 151 Trucking, and retired from Yellow Freight as a truck driver. Roland was known for his laughter and his quick wit.
Roland was an avid muscle car enthusiast and was the proud owner of the following cars: 1955 Chevy 210, 58 Chevy, 60 Chevy, 2 63 Impalas, 65 truck, 68 Camaro SS, 69 Nova SS, 72 truck, 73 Chevelle SS, 74 Corvette, 74 Monte Carlo, 76 Cadillac Seville, 78 truck, 84 Monte Carlo SS, 93 custom side-step Chevy truck, 94 Grand Prix, and when "Generous" Motors stopped making fast cars, he went to Chryslers and owned a PT Cruiser and a Chrysler 300 with a hemi.
He is survived by his wife, Laura L. (White) Maurer; one son, Joshua S. Maurer (partner, Michael Henry); step-son, Adam C, Bowman (girlfriend, Lori Zolman); step- daughter, Rhonda L. (Gary) Walker; and two grandsons, Hunter and Heath Harris.
Along with his parents, John and Della Maurer, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Maurer and John L. Maurer; one sister, Carol Miller; and one grandson, Cruz Bowman.
Calling hours will be from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with calling one hour prior. Burial will take place in Pleasant Valley Church Cemetery.
Please direct all flower donations to Alta Florist and Greenhouse at 419-529-2792.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mansfield First Assembly of God, 1000 McPherson Street, Mansfield, OH 44903.
