|
|
Rolla J. "Jack" Elliott Jr.
Ontario - Rolla J. "Jack" Elliott Jr., 95, of Ontario passed away Friday March 27, 2020 following an extended illness.
The son of Rolla J. Elliott Sr. and Maude (Cotter) Elliott, Jack was born January 7, 1925 and grew up in Ontario. A talented athlete, he excelled on the basketball and baseball teams for Springfield Township High School where he graduated in 1943. An Army veteran, Jack served in the Pacific Theater from 1945-1946 during WWII. He was honorably discharged. On March 19, 1948 he married Georgia Mentzer the love of his life.
His passion was farming. Jack loved the daily tasks and responsibilities as a farmer, raising Hereford cattle and working the land. He was most at peace on his Farmall tractor. Hard working, for over 30 years he also worked for the Village of Ontario. He was also one of the first members of the Springfield Township/Ontario volunteer fire department.
Jack was a lifelong member of Ontario United Methodist Church. He was the last surviving charter member of the Ontario Lions Club. Jack cheered for the Cleveland Indians, Ohio State Buckeyes, and genuinely loved sports. He was a loving and supportive father and grandfather and could always be seen proudly cheering for his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters Dawn (Pat) LaSusa of Ontario and Diane (Steve) Andrews of Martinsburg; grandsons Phillip LaSusa and Tyler LaSusa and his fiancée Liana Friscic; special nephew Jim Smith, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his wife Georgia.
Private graveside services will be held in Ontario Cemetery. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Ontario United Methodist Church or Ontario Lions Club may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020