Snyder Funeral Home, Marion Avenue Chapel
350 Marion Ave
Mansfield, OH 44903
(419) 525-4411
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Ron Rabel

Mansfield - Ron Rabel, 77, of Mansfield passed away Monday evening, April 8, 2019 in Mansfield OhioHealth Hospital following an extended illness.

The son of Joseph and Anna (Folmer) Rabel, Ron was born September 15, 1941 in Mansfield and graduated from Madison High School in 1959. Ron retired from Forrest Machine.

Earlier in life Ron enjoyed camping and hunting pheasant. He was a member of the Owls #1152, AmVets #26, and Sons of Herman. Having attended many Owls National Conventions and being Supreme Officer, Ron was awarded the 3rd and 4th Degree Owl. He was past Officer of the Mansfield Owls for over 20 years.

He is survived by his wife Pam Rabel whom he married May 18, 1984; children Kathy (Brian) Wolf of Mansfield, Wendy (Lonnie) Smith of Marion, Iowa, Bob Rabel of Arizona, and Gina (Paul) Kendrix of Georgia; grandchildren Brittany, Dane (Senah), Landon, Nathan, and Miranda; great grandson Beau; brother Fred(Valdir) Rabel of New Jersey; and his K-9 companion Reagan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 11 am - 12 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where his memorial service will begin at 12 noon. The Rev. Dr. Faith Proietti will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.

Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
