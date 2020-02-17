|
|
Ron W. Lentz
Lexington - Ron Lentz had a knack for throwing strikes. Remembered as one of Ohio's top bowlers, he was inducted into the International Bowling Hall of Fame. On February 14, 1994 Ron carried a three game score of 858 (300, 258, 300), and bowled over 20 perfect games throughout his life!
His talented hands now at rest, Ronald Wayne Lentz, 77, of Lexington, passed away at home Sunday morning, February 16, 2020.
The son of Gail and Mary (Maffett) Lentz, Ron was born November 17, 1942 in Mansfield. Ron pitched for the Mansfield Senior Tygers and was even scouted by the New York Giants. Upon his high school graduation, Ron joined the Army. He was discharged from active duty on February 15, 1965.
Ron worked as a forklift mechanic, repairing forklifts for area businesses. Over the years he worked for Morrison Company, Tappan, J&J Forklift and Bay World Manufacturing.
Ron passionately followed sports. Often cheering/shouting for his Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes, Ron was an intense fan. Raised around the dirt track, from a young age, Ron enjoyed attending races across Ohio. He has also attended the Daytona 500 and the Indy 500. He had a lifelong love of racing.
He was a member of the American Legion, , AmVets, and Son's of Herman.
Ron always kept his lawn in meticulous condition mowing and maintaining twice each week. He will be remembered for his generosity.
He is survived by his wife Frances Marlene Morrison Maffett Lentz of Lexington; children Mark Andrew Maffett of North Woodbury, Marla Amanda Utt (Dan) of Mansfield, Marilyn Lynn Weisman (Robert) of Crestline; foster daughter Kathryn Aller of Bucyrus; grandchildren Joshua, Tyler, Shayla, Dylan, Alyssa, Olivia, Jacob, Dalton; great grandchildren Brianna, Devin, Audrey, Brennan, Maddox, and Alyce; sister Denise Bullock of Mansfield; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his son Thomas Maffett and brother Donald Lentz.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 am. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ron's memory may be made to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, may be made through the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020