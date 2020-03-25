|
|
Ronald A. Howell
Mansfield - Ronald A. Howell, 64, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away at his home on Monday, March 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Ron was born August 3, 1955 in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, to the late Tom and Betsy Howell.
Ron graduated from Pioneer Career and Technology Center. He completed his apprenticeship at NC State as a Machine Repairman and was employed with General Motors, retiring after 30 years of service in 2009. Ron took great pride in his work and keeping the plant running.
Growing up, many summers were spent in the family camper traveling and exploring the United States making memories. Also, in his younger years, summers were spent at Walton Lake teaching swimming, having fun with friends and enjoying the outdoors that he always loved to be in. He and his dad greatly enjoyed fishing together. When he finally met his love, they spent nearly every summer camping, taking day trips, cookouts, making his famous wings on the grill, working in their yard and garden and hitting Nascar races with the kids. We had a lot of fun together and will treasure every good time spent, always.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 21 years, Nancy (Rose); "the kids", Angela and Ryan Parker; sister, Cheryl Gaddis of Fredericktown; sister-in-law, Debbie (Knee) & Larry Schnell; nephew, Andrew and Destiny Knee and their children. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant twin son's, Jason and Nicholas and his brother-in-law, Jeff Gaddis.
A private family service will be held. A special thank you to the Lexington Court Care Center's Therapy Team and Southern Care Hospice Team for their tremendous compassion and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020