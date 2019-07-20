Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Lexington Avenue Chapel
2553 Lexington Avenue
Mansfield, OH 44904-1423
(419) 884-1711
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Chesterville, OH
1942 - 2019
Ronald Brooks Obituary
Ronald Brooks

Mansfield - Ronald Brooks, age 77, went to be with the Lord July 17, 2019 from OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital surrounded by family.

He was born January 1, 1942 in Detroit, MI to parents William Hatfield Brooks & Margaret (Quest) Brooks Dunnway. He was proud to join the United States Navy as a young teenager. Ronald met Jolene Errow while two stepping on the dance floor and the couple married on May 28, 1963. They spent 52 wonderful years together.

Ron worked as a press operator and later in the maintenance department with General Motors for over 32 years until retiring and was a longtime member of the UAW. He attended Gospel Hall in Mansfield, he was saved in 1973 and the Lord was very important to him and he spent many hours studying the Bible.

Ron's favorite times were spent boating and fishing on Lake Erie, camping and road-tripping with his family, and working in his woodshop where he could build and fix anything his house or car needed. He had strong values and was the provider and protector of his family. His witty sense of humor will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his children, Paul (Linda) Brooks of Mansfield, Paula (Kenny) Cook of Shiloh, and Rebekah Brooks (fiancé Brian Riedlinger) of Polk; grandchildren William (Tiffany), Jonathan, Tyler, Lauren, Allison, Emily, Samuel, Lindsey, and Brooke; great-grandchildren, Lillian and Xavier; siblings Barbara Cole, Diane (Jeff) Clapp, Liz (Charles) Vaughn, Donna (Harlan) Frias, Carol (Jim) Keene, and Kevin (Vicki) Dunnway; sister-in-law Judy Brooks; special friends Chris Parker and Anna Rebel along with several close friends from GM including Larry, Carl, and Roy; and his beloved dog Cash.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Jolene Brooks, a brother Bill Brooks, and step-father Mike Dunnway.

Friends may call 4 - 7 pm at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home on Monday, July 22, 2019. Graveside services will be held 11am Tuesday, July 23 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Chesterville with military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to benefit his grandkids and great-grandkids (checks payable to Snyder Funeral Homes) can be brought to his service or mailed to the funeral home: PO Box 3085, Mansfield, OH 44904.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Ron's family and encourage you to share a memory with them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on July 20, 2019
