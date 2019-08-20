|
Ronald D. "Ron" Broeske
Bellville - Ronald D. "Ron" Broeske, 62, of Bellville passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, August 17, 2019.
The son of Dale and Jean (Tindal) Broeske, Ron was born October 16, 1956 in Mansfield, and graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1974. Ron continued his education, earning a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Economics from The Ohio State University.
Ron worked hard as a farmer and was retired as Perry Township Road Supervisor. He collected Allis Chalmers Tractors and was known to never miss an auction. Driving around the countryside you could often see Bo, his K-9 friend riding shotgun.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church as well as Buckeye Allis Club, and was a Farm Science Review alumni.
He is survived by two sons Raymond (Ruby) Broeske and Steven Broeske all of Bellville; grandson Logan Broeske; father Dale Broeske of Bellville; sister Becky McKinley (Gary Boblenz) of Bellville.
He was preceded in death by his mother and sister Barbara Broeske.
His family will receive friends Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 1-3pm & 5-7pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will be Friday at 11am. Pastor Richard Beal will officiate. Burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 20, 2019