Ronald D. Long
Mansfield - Ronald D. Long, 80, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Ronald was born on June 2, 1939 in Wheeling, West Virginia. He was the son of Herman and Zelda (Masters) Long.
Ronald retired after 31 years with Sexton-Rycoff as a sales manager, a job that he truly enjoyed. After retirement, Ronald worked part time at Skelton's Restaurant Equipment where he was always talking to, meeting new people, and making new friends. Ronald was a member of First United Methodist Church. A loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather, Ronald enjoyed time spent with his family. Photography was one of his favorite hobbies, and his family was the ones he most enjoyed photographing. Ronald and his wife, Nancy, enjoyed trips to Myrtle Beach and camping together. Many fond memories will be remembered and cherished of these trips together. Ronald was the past president of the local Ohio Restaurant Association and president of Countryside Waters Association. Ronald was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Carol (Gilbert) Long; his children, Cheryl Hieatt, Bruce Long both of Mansfield, and Denise Walter of Ashland; his grandchildren, Leya (Trent Heller) Hieatt, Alexis (Rick) Crist, Kaylee Long, Kaitlyn and Tyler Walters; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Eelyn Crist; his sister, Beverly (Dave) Ramsey; his best friends since childhood, John and Sylvia Oliver; his mother-in-law, Emma Katheryn Gilbert; his brother-in-law, Donald Gilbert; and his sisters-in-law, Mildred Sapp and Margaret Gilbert. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00-4:00 pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. An additional hour of visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the funeral home. The funeral service will follow immediately at 10:30 am. Ronald will be laid to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to OhioHealth Hospice or the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020