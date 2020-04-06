|
Ronald Dean "Duke" Cochran
Butler - Ronald Dean "Duke" Cochran was born August 17, 1943 to Pauline (McCollogh) Cochran and Eugene Cochran. He graduated from Butler High School and was a lifelong Butler Bulldog and Clear Fork Sports Fan, following his children and grandchildren's sports throughout the years.
Duke began working at the Dairy Queen in Butler at an early age and saved his money to buy his first car. An avid car lover, his favorite purchase was his 1957 Chevy, turquoise blue with a white top. He loved Ohio State Football, Nascar, and going to Michigan many times to watch the Michigan 400 with friends. He retired from General Motors.
In 1981, Duke survived a devastating car accident due to the rapid response from the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department. Although this accident had broken Duke's back and left him in a wheelchair the rest of his life, Duke still would live his life to the fullest, learning how to live independently for many, many years. His happy, optimistic attitude was an inspiration to all who knew him. Duke's glass was always half full. He was our hero and will be deeply missed.
The family would like to thank the Jefferson Township Fire Department and the Golden Family for the golf outings to help Duke, Kim Jackson, who at age 18, initiated "Duke Day" to raise money for Duke's rehabilitation, lifelong friend Andy Andonach, his recent Aides Victoria and Shannon, and the Carroll family. One of Duke's fondest memories was being in the football locker room for one of Dave Carroll's special speeches to the boys before they went out onto the field.
The Carr family was also life long friends. The Cochran family gives their sincere thanks to Bud and his sons Kevin and Kelly along with Marcus Bailey. They went the extra mile for Duke; plowing his driveway in the winter, keeping his vehicles running, and coming to his aid when he needed help at home. Our family will forever be grateful for your kindness.
Duke was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carolyn, brother Larry "Dutch" and the mother of his children, Sharon Dickerson. Duke's brother Ernest, passed away within an hour of Duke's passing. Heaven had a party that day, reuniting the brothers with their family.
Duke is survived by his children and their families; Jerry (Dee) Cochran and their children Carly Hollar (Matt Long) and Colton Cochran. Sherry (Jeff) Layne and their children Nichole (Corey) Gott and Nathan Layne, Craig Cochran (Patience Wynn) and their children Courtney Hall, Cody and Cali Cochran, Great Grandchildren Sage, Jade, and Grace Glass and Cooper Duke Gott (Great Grandpa Duke enjoyed every moment he was able to spend with his namesake), sisters Sharon (Dan) Workman and Connie Cochran, brothers Dennis (Mary Beth) and Tim Cochran, sisters in law Jan and Sandy Cochran, special nieces Debbie Agin and Shanna Soliday and many other loving nieces and nephews too. Duke had always cherished his time with friends and family, and now he gets to finally walk again with many of his friends and family in heaven.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 1:30 pm in Bunkerhill Cemetery. Guests are encouraged to bring seating as social distance guidelines will be observed. Also, the service will be live streamed on the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home facebook page.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020