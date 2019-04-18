Services
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Unity Free Will Baptist Church
288 Pershing Ave
Galion, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Unity Free Will Baptist Church
Bradenton - Ronald E. 'Ed' Ramey, 66, Bradenton, died April 9, 2019. Ed was born in Kenova, WV and grew up in Ontario, OH. He attended Ontario High School and graduated in 1971. He then joined the US Navy and served aboard the USS Saratoga in Vietnam where he earned a degree in data processing. Ed was a maintenance supervisor of skilled trade at Arcelor Mittal for 23 years until he retired in 2013. Ed married his wife, Sandy in 1980 and they have been happily married for 39 years. They enjoyed traveling and visited most of the National Parks on their Honda Goldwing. They went on many cruises and have enjoyed a lifetime of happy memories together. Ed also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sporting clay competitions and he loved spending time at the lake. He became a member of the Free Masons in 2007 serving at the Venus Lodge in Mansfield, OH where he became Worshipful Master in 2011. He was very proud of his service there as well as of his Military Service. Ed was predeceased by his father, Paul L. and his brother, Kevin. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sandy; his children, Andrea Faircloth, Jessica Bash, Dawn Hoffman and Adam Ramey; his mother, Naza "Lenore"; sisters, Pamela (Jim) Hinch and Christina Clinger; 6 grandchildren, Bradan Boggs, Abigail Weisman, Brianna Holley, Jade Faircloth, Joseph Schoonover, and Derrian Ramey and 4 great grandchildren, Tyler Weisman, Jr., Emma Weisman, Cameron Weisman and Blaise Schoonover. A Memorial Visitation will be held 3PM-4PM and Celebration of Life Service will start at 4PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Unity Free Will Baptist Church 288 Pershing Ave, Galion, OH 44833. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
