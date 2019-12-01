Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Eugene Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Eugene Miller Obituary
Ronald Eugene Miller

Mansfield - Ronald Eugene Miller, 69, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Ron, or Catman as he was known to his close friends, was born January 11, 1950, in Mansfield, Ohio. Ron worked many years at the Westinghouse plant and also found joy in serving as a bartender for over 25 years.

Ron, a devoted father, had a deep passion for many things including his love of golf, jazz and blues music, the Cleveland Browns, as well as cooking. Ron was loved by many for his willingness to listen, his ability to make people laugh and his desire to put the needs of others before his own. He had a quick wit, he enjoyed the TV show Doctor Who, and could always make a 5 star meal in the kitchen with or without notice.

Ron is survived by his pride and joy son, Jason Miller of Bowling Green, Ohio; parents, Jack and Edna (Nickell) Miller of Ontario, Ohio; his brother, Rick Miller of Shelby, Ohio who visited him daily; nieces, Shannon Miller and Erin (Scott) Roberts both of Mansfield, Ohio; and several other extended family members.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations in his honor to be made to the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation, PO Box 668, Circleville, OH 43113.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -