Ronald Eugene Miller
Mansfield - Ronald Eugene Miller, 69, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Ron, or Catman as he was known to his close friends, was born January 11, 1950, in Mansfield, Ohio. Ron worked many years at the Westinghouse plant and also found joy in serving as a bartender for over 25 years.
Ron, a devoted father, had a deep passion for many things including his love of golf, jazz and blues music, the Cleveland Browns, as well as cooking. Ron was loved by many for his willingness to listen, his ability to make people laugh and his desire to put the needs of others before his own. He had a quick wit, he enjoyed the TV show Doctor Who, and could always make a 5 star meal in the kitchen with or without notice.
Ron is survived by his pride and joy son, Jason Miller of Bowling Green, Ohio; parents, Jack and Edna (Nickell) Miller of Ontario, Ohio; his brother, Rick Miller of Shelby, Ohio who visited him daily; nieces, Shannon Miller and Erin (Scott) Roberts both of Mansfield, Ohio; and several other extended family members.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations in his honor to be made to the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation, PO Box 668, Circleville, OH 43113.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019