Ronald "Ron" Evan Douglass
Mansfield - Ronald "Ron" Evan Douglass, age 72, of Mansfield, passed away late Thursday evening, February 6, 2020, at his cabin near Mansfield, Ohio. He was born January 22, 1948, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late M. Joan (Turner) and Lawrence Douglass.
Ron graduated from Malabar High School in 1965. He lived in Colorado and California where he learned to love the natural world. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, rock collecting and music. Ron returned to Mansfield and worked many years for the City Water Department. He was known by all for his kindness. Ron was content in his world with his dogs and nature.
Ron is survived by his sisters, Susie (Ronald) Muth and Melinda (David) Foster; his aunt, Jean Auxter; and his nephew, Tyler (Sally) Muth; and his other relatives and friends.
A private burial service will be held by the family. To honor Ron, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County, 3025 Park Avenue West, Ontario, Ohio 44906. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020