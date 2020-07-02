1/1
Ronald Gene Erwin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Gene Erwin

Lexington - Ronald (Deacon) Gene Erwin, 75, of Lexington, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born to parents, Delbert Erwin and Thelma Erwin, on November 23, 1945 in Lexington, Ohio.

Sneakin Deacon was a friend to all who met him. He enjoyed visiting and socializing with an amazing number of good friends. He will be missed and remembered.

Ronald is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Jean Munholland; son, Evan Mance Erwin; along with five grandchildren.

The family has entrusted the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors with the arrangements. A gathering of family and friends is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at 98 S. Diamond St, Mansfield, OH 44902, with a memorial service to follow beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Memorial service
05:30 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved