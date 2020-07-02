Ronald Gene Erwin
Lexington - Ronald (Deacon) Gene Erwin, 75, of Lexington, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born to parents, Delbert Erwin and Thelma Erwin, on November 23, 1945 in Lexington, Ohio.
Sneakin Deacon was a friend to all who met him. He enjoyed visiting and socializing with an amazing number of good friends. He will be missed and remembered.
Ronald is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Jean Munholland; son, Evan Mance Erwin; along with five grandchildren.
The family has entrusted the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors with the arrangements. A gathering of family and friends is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at 98 S. Diamond St, Mansfield, OH 44902, with a memorial service to follow beginning at 5:30 p.m.
