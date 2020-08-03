Ronald J. Gorka



Cape Coral, FL - Ronald J, Gorka, longtime resident of Cape Coral, Florida passed away peacefully the morning of July 25, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida at the age of 80.



Born December 30, 1939 in Lorain, Ohio, Ron was the eldest son of the late Joseph J. and Vera M. Gorka of Mansfield, Ohio. Ron was proud to say he lived in 10 different decades and was witness to the sweep of history.



Ron was an entrepreneur, a salesman, and a jack-of-all-trades who started several businesses in his home state of Ohio that included roofing and sign-making. In his late 50s, when many are thinking of retirement, he turned to freelance software development and designed several systems for the telephone and financial industries; an enterprise which took him to all over the US and several countries, including the Philippines and Venezuela.



While never slowing down, he did switch gears to finally enjoy his true passions, boating and fishing, and was business manager of Sunset Dreams Marine Center in Bookeelia, Florida until his recent surgery.



Ron loved Florida, boats, cooking, poker, crossword puzzles, memes, Clint Eastwood movies, romantic comedies, and keeping in touch (and arguing) with his far-flung family over the Internet. And as everyone who knew him knows, he was reel pond of fishing. And puns.



Ron was a sharp intellect who shared his love of reason and debate with his children, grandchildren, and anyone he met—whether they liked it or not. He was as quick to challenge someone's thinking as he was to help them. Every Saturday in the fall, you could find him cheering on his Ohio State Buckeyes football team.



Ron is preceded in death by his parents, brother David, and sister Gloria, who died in childhood. He is survived by a host of children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, spread out around the country. Five children: Gary A. Gorka of San Rafael, California, Eric E. Gorka (Agueda) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Lori L. Slotta of Columbus, Ohio, Juli A. Adair of Akron, Ohio, and Michael J. Gorka of Harper's Ferry, West Virginia. Eleven grandchildren: Jessica, Diane, Joe, Zachary, Quinton, Nicolaus, Alexei, Victoria, Trenton, Elyse, and Sasha. And the four great-grandchildren that he was so proud to meet: Lennox, Natalya, Maddox, and Luka. Ron is also survived by his brothers, Joseph and Timothy, and sisters, Marilyn and Suzi in Ohio.



With the ongoing pandemic, a large in-person ceremony cannot take place. Instead, a private celebration of his life will be held in Cape Coral. Condolences may be sent to his Facebook account which will be set up as a memorial page.









