Ronald L. "Bud" Jarvis
Galion - Ronald L. "Bud" Jarvis, 90, of passed away Saturday May 23, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.
He was born March 15, 1930 in Clay County, West Virginia, the son of Robert L. & Elsie (Smith) Jarvis. He graduated from Clay County High School with the class of 1948, where he played football. He moved to Ohio when he was 18 and married his wife Juanita M. (Fliger) Jarvis on November 23, 1950. They were married for 46 years until she passed away in December of 1996.
Bud worked as a machinist and later in the maintenance department for 42 years at Galion Iron Works. There he was a member of their local Union and served as Union Representative.
Bud was a big football fanatic and enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. He enjoyed taking care of his lawn and his gardens; both flowers and vegetables. He would often refer to his yard, "as his little piece of heaven on earth". Bud listened to many different types of music but enjoyed country and bluegrass most of all.
He is survived by his daughters Peggy Cooper of Mansfield, LaVern "Kay" (Larry) Denton of VanAlsytne, TX, Phyllis (Jim) Smith of Lexington, Sandra (Nelson) Tylke of Massillon; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Charlene Fliger of Loudonville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Bud is preceded in death by his loving wife Juanita (Fliger) Jarvis; daughter Lori Jarvis; son-in-law John Cooper; and grandsons Timothy and Thomas Denton.
Friends may call at the Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel, 123 N, Market Street, Loudonville, Ohio Friday May 29, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Immediately following at 1:15 pm a graveside service in Bud's memory will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery, Perrysville with Pastor Joey Shannon officiating. A live stream of the graveside service will also be available on the Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel Facebook page.
Contributions in Bud's memory to Avita Home Health & Hospice may be made at the funeral home or mailed to P.O. Box 327, Galion OH 44833.
Snyder Funeral Home-Lindsey Chapel is honored to serve Bud's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from May 25 to May 27, 2020