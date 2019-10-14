|
|
Ronald LeDale "Ron" Brown
Mansfield - Ronald LeDale "Ron" Brown passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 from Grant Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was 81.
He was born September 15, 1938 in Leesville to parents Charles & Kathryn (Hershner) Brown. After high school, he proudly served his country by joining the US Marine Corps.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #503 in Shiloh as well as the American Quarter Horse Association. He loved horses, especially quarter horses and his favorite discipline was cutting horses.
Ron liked to work and was a hard worker. He owned many companies including Ohio Valley Stamping & Assemblies, Enman Stamping & Assemblies, Enman Tool & Die and Brown Land & Cattle in Nocona, Texas.
He is survived by his wife Terri Brown; daughters DeeDee (Mike) Chapman and Sheila (Lee) Milburn; step-children Angie (Joe) Woochuk and Chris Bertke; together they have 8 grandchildren; he is also survived by a sister Norma Jean Gale.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by sister Dorothy and brother Gaylord Brown.
The Brown family will receive friends Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Calling hours will continue Saturday from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service honoring Ron's life beginning promptly at 11 a.m. Pastor Marvin Van Buren Sr. will officiate. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Ron's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019