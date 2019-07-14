Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Blooming Grove Cemetery
Ronald Lee Hoffman


1946 - 2019
Ronald Lee Hoffman Obituary
Ronald Lee Hoffman

Mansfield - Ronald Lee Hoffman, 72, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his home. Ronald was born August 2, 1946 in Galion, Ohio. He was the son of Leroy and Martha (Gartner) Hoffman.

Ronald was a 1964 graduate of Galion High School, and he retired from Sprint. An avid golfer who enjoyed spending an afternoon on the green, and was also an Ohio State Buckeye fan. Ronald cherished his winters in Florida, as it was his home away from home.

Ronald leaves behind his daughters, Vicki (Scott) Nichols of Mansfield and Susan Baker of Florida; grandchildren, Trevor (Irene) Nichols, Braden Nichols, David (Amanda) Baker II, Josh, Cody, Nick, Heidi, and Caden Baker; great-grandson, David Baker III; sisters, Janet (Bob) Leiss of Crestline and Pamela (Larry) Majors of Conway, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service, conducted by Pastor Pat Fruth, will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Blooming Grove Cemetery. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Hoffman family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 14, 2019
