Ronald Leroy Moore
Shelby - Ronald Leroy Moore, age 83, died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Galion Pointe Nursing Home.
Born on December 31, 1935, in Shelby to Carl and Mona (Dearth) Moore, he was a Shelby resident the majority of his life.
Ronald was a 1954 graduate of Shelby High School and a Veteran of the United States Coast Guard after serving two years in the Marine Corps Reserve. He was employed with General Motors of Ontario for 32 years, retiring as Assistant Chief Powerhouse Engineer in 1992.
Ronald was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Shelby where he served in several leadership positions. Ronald loved the outdoors, whether it was traveling, camping, boating or working outside. He was a hard worker and great handyman who used his skills and knowledge to build his own home and multi-level garage. He enjoyed going out to eat and especially loved spending time with his family. His greatest joy was spreading God's word to all that he met.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy (Remein) Moore whom he wed on October 8, 1960; his children, Anne Marie Moore of Shiloh, Marilyn Moore of Shelby, Marvin (Debra) Moore of Radnor, Laureen (Paul) Bettac of Bellville; 7 grandchildren Kathleen and Jacob Ramsey, Megan and Andrew Moore, Jessica, Alyssa and Erica Bettac.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four brothers Florian, Robert Eugene, Carl, and infant brother Norman Moore.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday December 2, 2019 at Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory. Reverend Dr. Edna Stahl will officiate followed by interment at Oakland Cemetery in Shelby. Friends may call on Sunday December 1, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory.
Memorial expressions may be made to American Family Association at AFR.net or P. O. Drawer 2440 Tupelo, MS 38803 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 E. Main St. Shelby, OH 44875.
Online condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019