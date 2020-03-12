|
Ronald "Ron" Middleton
Fredericktown - "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Psalm 116:15
Ronald "Ron" Middleton went to be with the Lord Wednesday afternoon, March 11, 2020, from his home surrounded by his family. He was 69.
He was born November 29, 1950, in Highland, Illinois, to parents Victor & June (Ware) Middleton. He graduated from Lucas High School with the class of 1968, then proudly served his country by joining the US Air Force before attending The Ohio State University and Texas A&M University.
Ron was a member of Peoples Baptist Church and also a board member of Ron Middleton Mission Outreach.
Ron worked for Kroger for 27 years and retired in 1994 to launch a new career as an entrepreneur, and established R & K Distributing, an independent distributorship for McKee Foods products. He continued the distributorship for fourteen years until in 2008 he founded another business venture called Middleton Mechanical, LLC, which is still in operation today.
In spare time, he enjoyed going fishing and even a little hunting. He also enjoyed muscle cars, especially Mopars; but above all, Ron cherished his family.
He is survived by his loving wife Kimberly Middleton; children Jeremiah (Amanda) Middleton, Joshua (Kristi) Middleton, Aaron (Dani) Middleton, Abigail (Joel) Fugate, Andrew (Katherine) Middleton and Sharon Middleton; and 11 grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
The Middleton family will receive friends Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring Ron's life will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, at Peoples Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Union Cemetery in Perrysville.
Contributions in Ron's memory to Ron Middleton Missions Outreach may be sent to the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 21, 2020