Ronald Noel, Sr.

Shelby - Ronald T. Noel Sr., age 80, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Ohio Health Hospital in Shelby.

Born April 3, 1940 in Mansfield to John C. and Leota M. (Thomas) Noel, he was a Shelby resident for over 50 years. Ronald was employed at Pittsburgh Plate Glass for 33 years and was a member of the Shelby Moose Lodge and the Good Life Club.

Ronald enjoyed fishing, golfing, going to auctions, wood crafts and was an avid card player.

He is survived by his beloved wife Ruth J. (Meyer) Noel whom he married on November 4, 1961; children, Russell J. (Lisa) Noel of Atoka, Tennessee, Robin T, Stiteler and Ronald T. (Sharon) Noel Jr. all of Shelby; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brother Dwight C. (Kaye) Noel of Mansfield and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Randell J Noel, two brothers Darrell Noel, Terrell Noel; two sisters Zola Morrison and Joan Minnear.

Friends may call Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. A funeral mass will be held 10:30 Thursday at the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Father Chris Mileski will officiate with interment held in the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery.

It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask if you are able. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.




Published in News Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
