Ronald P. Walker



Sun City, AZ - Ronald P. Walker of Sun City, AZ recently residing at Brookdale East Arbor in Mesa passed away August 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Ron was born in Bellville, OH to parents Paul R. and Leora Garber Walker. He was raised with siblings Ivan, Larry and Alice on the family farm. After graduating from Bellville High School, he served in the Army during the Korean War, then moved to San Diego where he tagged fish for Scripps Institute, and retired from the San Diego City Fire Department as a Captain. He married Barbara Walker in 1962, becoming stepfather to Diane, Judy, Evan, Eric and Karen Peterson. Three years later, their son, Brian, was born. Ron loved camping, fishing, hiking (especially in the desert), long bike rides and playing cards. Ron was known for his deep love of nature, dogs, reading, ice cream, and his homemade jerky. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. He is survived by his sister, son, 2 grandchildren, 5 stepchildren, 8 step grandchildren and his former wife. Ron's ashes will be scattered upon the desert he loved so dearly. The family hopes those who knew Ron will memorialize him in their own way.









