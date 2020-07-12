1/1
Ronald Sponseller
1943 - 2020
Ronald Sponseller

Mansfield - Ronald Fredrick Sponseller, age 77, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence in Mansfield.

Born March 14, 1943 in Bucyrus, to William Fredrick and Mary Evelyn (Parlette) Sponseller, he was a resident of Mansfield for 30 years. A 1962 graduate of Bucyrus High School, he had been employed at Copperweld for over 40 years in Shelby, retiring in 2008. Ronald enjoyed hunting and fishing in Lake Erie

He is survived by his beloved wife Mary Paulette (Pollock) Sponseller whom he wed on October 25, 1964; son Kenneth Sponseller of Aurora, IL, daughter Kelly (Jeff) Moennich of Phoenix, AZ; granddaughter Malorie (Daniel) Rivera of Georgia; and brother Robert Sponseller of Newerk, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant twin sister Sandra Sponseller and a sister Anita Jefferies.

A memorial service will be held at the Mansfield Baptist Temple at a later date.

Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; 1404 Goodale Blvd #200, Columbus, OH 43212.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com




Published in News Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
