Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Shauck Cemetery
Johnsville, OH
Mansfield - Ronald "Ron" V. Hartman, 63, of Mansfield, passed away early Monday morning, May 27, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born February 13, 1956, in Mount Gilead, Ohio, to the late Gerald and Betty (Bending) Hartman.

Ron was funny and friendly and had a sarcastic humor uniquely his own. He enjoyed boating on Pleasant Hill Lake and visiting with his family. He was an avid car collector.

He is survived by a brother, Jerry (Andrea) Hartman of Mansfield; two sisters, Ellen (John) Crawford of Johnsville and Susan Swisher of Siler City, NC; a brother-in-law, Wilford Morrison Jr. of Lexington; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews; as well as many other beloved relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Shauck Cemetery, Johnsville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Wappner Cremation Center is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal on May 30, 2019
