Rondal G. Martin
Millersburg - Rondal G. Martin , 73, of Millersburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Scenic Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Mansfield on July 20, 1946, to Louis and Ellen (Wade) Martin.
Rondal was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and American Legion. Rondal loved woodworking, model building and being outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren who were very dear to his heart.
Rondal is survived by his mother, Ellen Martin; son, John (Lynn) Martin; daughter, Anita (William) Matheson; five grandchildren, Ashley Martin, Luke Martin, Courtney Van Riper, Amber Van Riper, and Thomas Van Riper; two sisters, Cindy Hinton and Elizabeth Hinton; several nieces and nephews; and caretaker and special friend, Florence Frietchen.
He is preceded in death by his father, Louis C. Martin and brother, Louis M. Martin.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street. A funeral service will be held thereafter beginning at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor John Burkhart officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Wayne County LifeCare Hospice. The family would like to give a special thank you to a good friend, Marilyn Levy, for all her help.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020