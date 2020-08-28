Ronnie King
Mansfield - Ronnie Gene King, age 75, passed away Aug 25, 2020, in his Mansfield home under the care of Hospice NCO.
He was born Dec 12, 1944, in Wooster the son of Russell & Ruth (Knox) Miller. He was a 1962 graduate of Butler High School and proudly served at Fort Benning, GA in the 101st Army Airborne as a jump instructor during the Vietnam War. Ronnie was dedicated to those he loved and was a kind, ornery, & fun-loving man.
Ronnie spent his working years driving steel trucks and later owned his own excavation business and logging business. He worked 39 years as a private contractor for Mansfield City Water Dept. Ronnie was hard working his entire life. His work ethic was to treat people right.
He is survived by his loving wife Roseanne King; daughters Darla (Mike) Kreis of Indianapolis, IN, Penny Talbolt of Tampa, FL, Stacey (Glen) Turner of Chesterfield, MO, and Amber King of Mansfield; son Lonnie (Nicole) King of Westlake; 9 grandchildren; & longtime close friend Larry Teschler.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his mother Ruth (Knox) Miller and step-father Russell Miller.
Graveside services by Pastor Mike Mack at Bunker Hill Cemetery in Butler will be held 11:00 AM Monday, August 31, 2020, with military honors performed by American Legion Post #535 of Bellville. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Dog Shelter of Richland Co. or Trinity United Methodist Church may be sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904). Please make checks payable to the charity.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Ronnie's family. Share a memory or condolence at SnyderFuneralHomes.com