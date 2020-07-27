Rosamond "Roz" Mildred Joseph
MANSFIELD - Rosamond "Roz" Mildred Joseph of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at her residence July 25, 2020 peacefully in her sleep.
Roz was born in Paris, Michigan on such a cold and snowy day in January 1920, her mother wrote that the family had to hitch the horse to the sleigh to get the local doctor. The middle child born to Merton and Mildred Montague, Roz grew up in a family owned store with her two brothers in Reed City, Michigan.
Rosamond attended Ferris State University and after graduation she worked at Michigan State College. A passion for travel started young when in 1944, she and her best friend notoriously hitchhiked their way from Michigan to Tampa, Florida. Both friends returned home months later due to the death of Roz's brother in World War II.
A short time later, Roz met and married Eugene Joseph with whom she would later raise three children. Shortly after marriage, she and her new husband returned to Michigan to manage and run her father's store. Eventually, the family moved back to Mansfield where she began working for Farley Insurance Company for more than 10 years.
Roz loved camping and fishing. She spent many summers at Holiday Lakes with her family trying to convince her grandchildren to bait their own hook—and it never worked. She loved to travel, although not by plane as she was scared of heights, and not by boat as they made her sea sick.
She was famous for being an avid saleswoman of jewelry and garage sales. Her garage was always sales ready. The avid card player, Roz never turned down a chance to play Bingo, Euchre, or any other card game for that matter. She enjoyed new games and teaching them to the family to play together around holidays.
The notorious night owl, nights at home were often filled with Home Shopping Network, Wheel of Fortune, or the laughter of her family and friends. She valued anything the color purple and even displayed it proudly in her hair. She cherished dangle earrings, red lipstick, and a good crossword puzzle. Roz was full of life, loved chocolate candies, and cranberry salad that required an old fashioned meat grinder and 3 adults to make twice a year. She was passionate about politics and had a knack for numbers and math. She never forgot a single thing and those who met her, never forgot her.
A person who enjoyed social gatherings, Roz was a member of Grotto Ladies Auxiliary for many years, a 50 plus year member of Ruth Chapter no.17 Order of the Eastern Star, and enjoyed frequenting the Lexington Senior Center.
Roz was preceded in her death by her husband of 48 years, Eugene Joseph; parents Merton and Mildred Montague; siblings Leonard Montague and Coe Montague; best friend, hitchhiking buddy, and fellow centenarian, Aletha, and special friend, Homer Ruge.
She is survived by her children, Bruce (Susan) Joseph, Debra (Michael) Sposito, and Shari (John Sloey) Eutzy; grandchildren Jason Sposito, Craig (Allison) Sposito, Michelle (Brian) Courter, Michael (Lori) Vanderpool, Taryn (Ryan) Anderson, Alisha Eutzy, Cole Eutzy, and Jaclyn (Todd) Thibodeau; 11 great-grandchildren who she adored; brother-in-law Jim Joseph, sisters-in- law Phyllis Erndt, Donna Goddard, and nieces and nephews too numerous to count.
Her visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where Ruth Chapter 17, Eastern Star Services will begin at 12 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow with Pastor Jim Streib officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. Beginning at 12 noon, services will be live-streamed on the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes Facebook Page.
