Rose Johanna Cappadonna
Washington Twp. - Rose Johanna "Jo" Cappadonna, age 77, formerly of Mansfield, OH, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Southview Hospital. She was retired from State Farm Insurance Company where she worked as a claims adjuster for many years.
Johanna was born March 19, 1942. She graduated from St. Peter's High School in 1960 and there developed a love for acting and the theater. While in Mansfield, the St. Peter's Summer Players was originated. Johanna was the director of all five plays and also acted in three of the productions. She then relocated to the Cincinnati area, where she attended and graduated from Mount St. Joseph College. Even as a claims adjuster, she delighted her State Farm co-workers with her theater abilities.
Johanna is survived by her life partner and best friend, Lynne Zaharako, two sisters, Marianne Cappadonna and Josephine Contra, both of Mansfield, OH, cousin Gino Colace, Stella Zaharako, mother of her partner, numerous nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, great-grand-nieces, a great-grand-nephew, and her loving furry pet, EZ.
Johanna was preceded in death by her parents, Sebastian Cappadonna & Rosina Cappadonna Altomonte, her brother, Ernest Cappadonna, and her sister Esther Sumergrad.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Monday, July 15, 2019 at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave. with Father Patrick L. Sloneker officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Woodland Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10 AM until time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or SISCA in Johanna's memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in the News Journal on July 10, 2019