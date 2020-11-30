1/1
Rose Marie Saul
1930 - 2020
Rose Marie Saul

Mansfield - Rose Marie Saul, 90, passed away at home November 29, 2020

Born August 7, 1930 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Angelo and Josephine Girard Manzella. She married Patsy Saul on September 1, 1951. Rose devoted her life to caring for her home and her family. She was happiest when the family was gathered together, which was often. A wonderful cook, Rose enjoyed passing down the recipes and family traditions of her Italian heritage to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved a house full of people and any visitor to their home was well-fed and made to feel like family.

When she wasn't caring for her family, Rose spent a great deal of time volunteering. She served as a hostess for the Miss Ohio program for many years and volunteered for the United Way and the RSVP program. She was an active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. There, she belonged to the Catholic Women's Club, Funeral Lunch Team, Feed the Needy ministry, and also helped with retreats, the annual garage sale, annual festival, and many mailing projects. She and her husband were inducted into St. Peter's Hall of Fame in 2011.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Patsy Saul of Mansfield; children Richard (Marsha) Saul of Pickerington, Linda (Ken) Heyde of Wellington, Donna (Michael) Kittle of Cortland; grandchildren Jason Saul, Nicole Saul, Jeffrey Heyde, Toni (Ben) Valentine, Lindsay (Jeff) Slezak, Jonathan Kittle; great-grandchildren Whitley and Harlan Saul, Rosemary and Abigail Valentine.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers Nicholas and Tony.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00am Wednesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Fr. Kevin Moebius officiating. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 9:30 - 11am that day at the church. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Msgr. Dunn Foundation for Education.

Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.herlihy-chambers.com






Published in News Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 524-5532
