Rosella J. "Rosie" Anderson
Mansfield - Rosella J. (Rosie) Anderson, 92, of Mansfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, November 10, 2019 after living a very long and loving life. She was at the home of her daughter, Betty in Missoula, Montana when God sent the Angels to take Rosie home. Born July 17, 1927 in Huntington County, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Gwin and Leah (Cherry) Wilson.
A homemaker, Rosie was a member of the Olivesburg United Methodist Church. She was an EMT for the Franklin Township Fire Department and was also a member of the Franklin Township Fireman's Auxiliary. She was also a member of NOVFAA (Northwest Ohio Volunteer Fireman's Association Auxiliary) and a member of the Richland County Fairhaven Auxiliary Volunteer.
She is survived by her children, Betty A. (Michael) Henry, Paul L. (Tonya) Anderson, David G. (Debra) Anderson and Dale D. (Judie) Anderson; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe C. Anderson on July 13, 1995 whom she married June 19, 1949 and four brothers, William R. Wilson, Gwin C. Wilson. Donald E. Wilson and Robert H. Wilson.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 308 Claremont Avenue, Ashland.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Olivesburg United Methodist Church, 4748 State Route 545, Ashland, Ohio 44805 conducted by Rev. Johnnie F. Swann and Rev. Glenn M. Phillips. Friends may also call one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at the church. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Olivesburg United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019