Rosemary Frisbee
Mansfield - Rosemary Frisbee, 92, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Rosemary was born on August 14, 1928 in New Lexington, Ohio. She was the daughter of Herbert and Ruth (Rose) Tracy. A devoted wife, mother and loving grandmother, Rosemary was very family oriented and loved being at home. She cherished the many wonderful memories shared together. Very talented in the kitchen, Rosemary could cook and was an amazing baker. She was always sharing her delicious cookies, pies and balish. She enjoyed working puzzles, knitting and crocheting.
She leaves behind her husband, Ross Frisbee; her children, Susan (Brian) Liming of Mansfield, Matthew Frisbee of Rossford, Ohio, Nanette (Christopher) Stanish of Mansfield, and Melissa (Greg) Betscher of Lexington, Ohio; her grandchildren, Christopher (Kelly) Frisbee, Father Matthew Frisbee, Katie (Matthew) Brown, Nicholas Frisbee, David Frisbee, Ashley Stafford, Michael Finnerty, Zachary Betscher, Elise (Jon) Watkins, Christopher (Jenny) Liming, Dathan (Danielle) Liming, Chad and Connor Stanish; great-granddaughters, Aubrey Stafford and Violet Brown; and her sister, Martha Hosler of Mansfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Annette Frisbee; her sister, Patricia (Richard) Sebian; and her brother-in-law, Richard Hosler.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church at 11:00 am with her grandson, Father Matthew Frisbee. Rosemary will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Frisbee family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com