1/1
Rosemary Frisbee
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Frisbee

Mansfield - Rosemary Frisbee, 92, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Rosemary was born on August 14, 1928 in New Lexington, Ohio. She was the daughter of Herbert and Ruth (Rose) Tracy. A devoted wife, mother and loving grandmother, Rosemary was very family oriented and loved being at home. She cherished the many wonderful memories shared together. Very talented in the kitchen, Rosemary could cook and was an amazing baker. She was always sharing her delicious cookies, pies and balish. She enjoyed working puzzles, knitting and crocheting.

She leaves behind her husband, Ross Frisbee; her children, Susan (Brian) Liming of Mansfield, Matthew Frisbee of Rossford, Ohio, Nanette (Christopher) Stanish of Mansfield, and Melissa (Greg) Betscher of Lexington, Ohio; her grandchildren, Christopher (Kelly) Frisbee, Father Matthew Frisbee, Katie (Matthew) Brown, Nicholas Frisbee, David Frisbee, Ashley Stafford, Michael Finnerty, Zachary Betscher, Elise (Jon) Watkins, Christopher (Jenny) Liming, Dathan (Danielle) Liming, Chad and Connor Stanish; great-granddaughters, Aubrey Stafford and Violet Brown; and her sister, Martha Hosler of Mansfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Annette Frisbee; her sister, Patricia (Richard) Sebian; and her brother-in-law, Richard Hosler.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church at 11:00 am with her grandson, Father Matthew Frisbee. Rosemary will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Frisbee family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved