Rosemary Larkins
Mansfield - Rosemary Gamble LARKINS, 88, transitioned this life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Larkins was born on Friday, January 1, 1932 to the late Prince and Ethel (Golden) Gamble, Sr. and had lived in Mansfield the past 70 years. Rosemary was a former employee of Shriver's Laundry and retired from Mansfield City School System with 30 years of service. She was a member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where she served on the Deaconess Board. When Rosemary was able she enjoyed tending to the flowers in her yard, and traveling. After she got older and confined to her home, Rosemary would spend time talking on the phone, having long conversations with family and close friends.
Rosemary is survived by her grandchildren: Shonda Davis, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Kenneth (Kellie) Davis, Topeka, Kansas; son-in-law: Terry Davis, Oklahoma City; 9 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews the Gambles, and niece Rosemarie Black, Columbus, whom she help raise.
In addition to her parents Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband: Barrye Larkins; daughter, Patricia Davis; 8 siblings: her 5 brothers James Lee Gamble, Oscar Gamble, Sr., Mack Gamble, Sr., Elnora Gamble, Mattie Jordan, Beatrice Williams, Leon Gamble, and Prince Gamble , Jr.; and great grandson, Terrell Davis.
Graveside service will be held Friday, 11:00 A.M. in Mansfield Cemetery with family friend, Elder Ronald Jester, Sr. delivering words of comfort. The funeral cortege will form at the front gate of Mansfield Cemetery.
Words of encouragement and comfort for the family can be left at www.williamsfuneralservices.com
.