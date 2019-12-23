|
Rosemary W. Bradfield
Mansfield - Born July 26, 1927 in the same homestead farmhouse as her Mom, in Charlestown, Ohio, Rosemary was the fourth of six children given by God to Sam and Gladys (Phile) Wheaton. Rosemary (92) grew up in the era of no running water (only a pump at the kitchen sink), coal heat and an outhouse (yes, even in winter!). She helped plow the field with a team of horses, plant a huge garden which fed the family all year, gather eggs from the chicken coop and bake in an old, iron cook stove heated by the steam from burning coal or wood. Imagine baking bread or cookies and cooking dinner with no temperature gauge! Plus, she had to 'prime' the pump to get water and then heat it to wash dishes or take a bath! She read by the one second floor light at the top of the stairs.
Rosemary met her future husband when their two small, country churches combined for youth group activities. She even cheered against his rival team that was 5 miles down the road. Graduating in 1945, Rosemary worked at the Bell Telephone Company in Akron before marrying Charles W. Bradfield on September 26, 1948 after he came home from serving our country in the Navy during WW II. They were married 68½ years before he passed away April 12, 2017.
Rosemary enjoyed knitting for her loved ones. She made her daughters' scarves, mittens and slippers and even knitted some socks for her beloved husband. She was most gifted at flower arranging and cake decorating and enjoyed music (hymns, The Lawrence Welk Show, and her daughters' and grandchildren's piano recitals, marching band and concerts). She loved taking a 'cup of friendship' (flowers) to and calling on shut-ins, new neighbors or those in the hospital. Her true nature was always caring for others, be it in Charlestown, Parma, Lexington or Columbus. She spent her life showing her love for others in so many ways ~ always thinking of others before herself and surrounding her family with love every day!
She was very generous, kind and always had a smile to share. Rosemary had the gift of hospitality and loved to entertain, house youth on choir tours, a foreign exchange student, or friends needing to be close to a loved one in the hospital. Hosting wonderful family dinners is always remembered by nieces and nephews because their aunt served them with good china and crystal goblets. She made the best cinnamon rolls on earth as well as her light, fluffy cheesecake. Each summer (when they lived in Columbus) she would have the grandchildren visit and stay a week, taking them to Bible School and teaching them about Jesus.
As a young mother, Rosemary taught Sunday School and was Sunday School Superintendent, served on various church committees, was a Stephen's Minister, volunteered, was involved in the Emmaus Community, was a member of Susanna Circle and the United Methodist Women at First United Methodist Church. She retired from Mansfield City Schools in 1978 after working with the elementary orthopedically handicapped students for years while providing a warm, loving, Christian home for her family.
Rosemary and Chuck enjoyed camping (in cabins) at each State Park in Ohio every fall with dear friends from church called 'The Six Couples'. When each couple had reached the milestone of being married 50 years and they went out to dinner, the waitress was told that she was serving over 300 years of marriage (a coveted goal not seen much anymore).
Wishing that the last 21 years had not been lost to Alzheimer's, Rosemary's family knows that she is whole again and at peace in Heaven with the love of her life once again. She leaves a legacy of her love and faith ~ and as much as she filled lives with so many positive qualities, memories and grace ~ her passing has left a void that only proves just how much the outreached, selfless affection of a single person can bless so many others. By all that knew her, she will always be remembered for her unwavering kindness.
Rosemary is survived by her two daughters and their families: daughter Debbie (Dave) Roberts of Lexington along with their children: Tiffany (Jason) Miller and great-granddaughter Emma Rose Miller of Hayesville and Seth (Melissa) Roberts and great grandsons Myles David, Crosby Bauer and Pryce Charles Roberts of Strongsville. Daughter Pegge (Dave) Lewis of Olathe, Kansas and their four sons: Geoffrey of Olathe, Josh (MJ) and twin great-granddaughters Bella and Izzie of China, Cory (Alyson) and great grandsons Eli and Kaleb of Olathe and Nate Lewis of Kansas City. Many nieces, nephews, friends, and a niece she considered a 'sister' (Peggy Wheaton) are also left to cherish her memory.
When Rosemary passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, greeting her in Heaven with Jesus were her husband Charles, her parents, daughter Pamela Sue (stillborn), son Todd William (lived 1 day), a great-granddaughter Hattie Mae Miller, as well as all her siblings: Gerald Earnest Wheaton (killed in the Battle of the Bulge), Hilda I. Hyatt, Helen M. Burke, Wendell Wayne Wheaton and Samuel R. Wheaton.
Rosemary's family extends heartfelt thanks to Hospice of North Central Ohio and her loving caregivers. Your generosity and kindness was mostly hidden from others, but the Lord will bless you openly for all that you did.
Friends may call Saturday, December 28, 2019 at The First United Methodist Church on the Square, 12 North Diamond Street, Mansfield with calling hours from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Rosemary's funeral service will be at 12 noon conducted by her son-in-love Celebrant Dave Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, the family strongly prefers memorial contributions to Love Like Home, LLC, Hospice of North Central Ohio or the may be made at the church on the day of the service.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Rosemary's family and encourage you to share a memory & watch her tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
