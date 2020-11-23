Rosie M. Powell



Richmond, CA - Rosie M. Powell 79, of Richmond California went home to rest on November 10th 2020.



She was born on February 23, 1941 in Brownville Tennessee. She was the second oldest child of Oscar and Velma Mathews.



Rosie graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1959. She then moved to Columbus Ohio and work in the Government Building. She eventually relocated to California and worked for the University of Berkley California. She made her home in Richmond California.



Rosie enjoyed traveling and helping people. As a young adult Rosie helped take care of her younger siblings while pursuing her career. Rosie would always find the time to help others. She had a big heart when it came to kids. When she was young, she was an active member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Mansfield, Ohio.



Rosie will always be remembered for her infectious smile.



Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; Oscar and Velma Mathews, brothers; Robert, Thomas and Audie.



Surviving is her son, Laurance (Larry) Powell of Richmond California; brothers, Curtis (Connie) Mathews of Petersburg, Virginia, Kenneth E. Mathews of Lima, Tyrone (Diane) Mathews, Larry J. and Anthony Mathews all of Mansfield; sisters, Elizabeth (Pudden) Mack of Mansfield, Nadine Miller of Richmond California, and Lavonda Kaye (Richard) Isby of Maumee, Ohio.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Wilson & Kratzer Mortuaries Richmond California.









