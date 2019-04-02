Roy "Ted" Cameron



Galion - Roy T. "Ted" Cameron, 88, of Galion passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his home.



He was born October 31, 1930 in Galion and was the son of James and Ina Mae (Rife) Cameron. Ted is survived by his wife of nearly 31 years, Ruth A. (Metzger) Kaple Cameron, whom he married on April 20, 1988.



He graduated in 1949 from Galion High School. Ted worked at PPG in Crestline, retiring in 1993 as an inspector and later worked for Finch Carpet Cleaning for many years. Ted was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 303 of Galion and was often seen walking in the neighborhood. He enjoyed photography and loved spending time with his family and friends.



Ted served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War from July 14, 1949 to April 9, 1953. He was proud to have the opportunity to participate in the Honor Flight traveling to Washington, DC.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, James D. Cameron, Debra R. (Dale) Arnold and Kathy K. (Jeff) Wyatt all of Warrensburg, Missouri; his step-children, Terri Godby of Galion, Randy A. (Kitty) Kaple of Georgetown, Kentucky, Mark E. (Lisa) Kaple of Marysville, Paul F. (Angie) Kaple of Columbus, Greg D. (Missy) Kaple of Galion and David McAnall of Casstown, Ohio; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren and two sisters-in-laws, Betty Cameron and Eileen Cameron.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a former wife, Joye (Teeple) Cameron; four brothers, James, William, Daniel and John "Jack" Cameron; two sisters, Donna Starling and June Dinkle; step-daughter Judy McAnall Bross and a son-in-law, Robert Godby.



The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 5 with Father Paul Fahrbach officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.



Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School in care of the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School in care of the funeral home.